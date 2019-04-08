Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.22.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 target price on the stock.
In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ELAN opened at $33.12 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.61.
Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
About Elanco Animal Health
There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc
