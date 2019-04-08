Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.12 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

