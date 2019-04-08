Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,030. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, CFO Christine Siu sold 11,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $234,209.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 421,666 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,461,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 354.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 867,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 676,700 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 114.2% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,918 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,393,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

