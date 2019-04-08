EDU Token Price Tops $0.0332 on Top Exchanges (EDU)

EDU Token (CURRENCY:EDU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One EDU Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EDU Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. EDU Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $527.00 worth of EDU Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDU Token alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.02582204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00491085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00023424 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019568 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011350 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005520 BTC.

About EDU Token

EDU Token (EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. EDU Token’s total supply is 48,000,000 tokens. The official website for EDU Token is os.university . EDU Token’s official message board is medium.com/@opensourceuni . EDU Token’s official Twitter account is @EducoinsIO . The Reddit community for EDU Token is /r/OpenSourceUniversity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EDU Token Token Trading

EDU Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDU Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDU Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDU Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDU Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDU Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.