EASYJET PLC/S (ESYJY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

