Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGBN. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

