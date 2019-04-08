Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,376,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,887 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $196,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $144.95 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/dun-bradstreet-corp-dnb-holdings-raised-by-fmr-llc.html.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.