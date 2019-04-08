Duluth Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duluth in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.90 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

DLTH opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $514.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. Duluth has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11). Duluth had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $2,743,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,892,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Duluth by 2,933.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

