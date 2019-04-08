Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duluth were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Duluth by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 483,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Duluth by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $514.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). Duluth had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTH. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

