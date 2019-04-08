DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Raised by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises about 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,313,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,977.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.62. 614,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.07. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

