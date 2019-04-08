Dropcar (DCAR) Trading Up 15.9%

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) was up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 2,154,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 679,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Dropcar Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

