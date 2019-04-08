DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises approximately 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWDP. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in DowDuPont by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

