DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group started coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 2.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 8.9% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 294,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 68.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DWDP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 6,175,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,299,762. DowDuPont has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.