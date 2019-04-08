Dollar Tree (DLTR) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $106.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $533,637.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,947 shares of company stock worth $3,480,102. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.