Dollar General Corp. (DG) EVP Sells $4,632,894.56 in Stock

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $4,632,894.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,321.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $123.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.79.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

