Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,334 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,741.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,257,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after buying an additional 27,774,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,577,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,369,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,417 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852,884 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/divergent-wealth-advisors-llc-decreases-holdings-in-ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa.html.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.