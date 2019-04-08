Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,474 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.35% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $34,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 204,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,881 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $34,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $517,388.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,500 shares of company stock worth $2,410,435. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FLWS stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31.
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
