Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 239,959 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $33,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,440,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $280,169,000 after buying an additional 1,472,233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $716.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

