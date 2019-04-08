Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0020 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $63,560.00 and $84.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 32,171,193 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

