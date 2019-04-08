DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.73.
Several analysts recently commented on DHX shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on DHX Media from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.
TSE:DHX traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.90. 112,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06. DHX Media has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25. The company has a market cap of $256.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12.
DHX Media Company Profile
DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.
