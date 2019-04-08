DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.73.

Several analysts recently commented on DHX shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on DHX Media from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

TSE:DHX traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.90. 112,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06. DHX Media has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25. The company has a market cap of $256.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$117.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHX Media will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

