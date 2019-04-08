DEX Price Up 137.8% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $8.41 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 137.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00343697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.01564486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00238993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

