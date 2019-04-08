Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,710 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.53% of XPO Logistics worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,017,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $47,409,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,572,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,697,000 after acquiring an additional 747,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,640,000 after acquiring an additional 721,707 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

