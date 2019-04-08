Deutsche Bank AG Has $33.96 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Voya Financial worth $33,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 214,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 63,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,425,000 after purchasing an additional 484,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Joseph V. Tripodi acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $74,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 13,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $660,280.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,199.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,087 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

