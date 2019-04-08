Deutsche Bank AG Buys 535,725 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,725 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $35,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,524,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of PBF opened at $31.89 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

