Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 200,000 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,217,000 after buying an additional 340,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,086,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $200.73 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $200.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

