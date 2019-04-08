Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.48

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 734570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $143,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $343,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,227,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,665,000 after buying an additional 741,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,153 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

