Delek Group Ltd. Has $12.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Delek Group Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 1,871,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,787,000 after buying an additional 687,696 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $290.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

