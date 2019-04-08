DCORP Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (DRP)

DCORP (CURRENCY:DRP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DCORP token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003356 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DCORP has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. DCORP has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DCORP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00343765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.01544833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00239077 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DCORP Token Profile

DCORP launched on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP’s total supply is 8,094,002 tokens. DCORP’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DCORP is /r/dcorp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DCORP’s official website is www.dcorp.it . The official message board for DCORP is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1928628

DCORP Token Trading

DCORP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DCORP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DCORP using one of the exchanges listed above.

