David M. Sherbin Sells 19,689 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Stock

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DLPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 8,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,991. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Delphi Technologies to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1,332.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 503,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468,291 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3,041.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter worth $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

