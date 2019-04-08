Datum Price Reaches $0.0040 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 183.7% higher against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00349270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.01590713 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00242525 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,219,574 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.