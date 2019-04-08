Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 816,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,245 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,367. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $576,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

