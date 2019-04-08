Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 388,269 Shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388,269 shares during the period. Radian Group comprises 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,158,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,678,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,506,000 after buying an additional 515,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,160,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,420,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,611,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,440,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,247,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.49. 55,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,969. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/dalton-greiner-hartman-maher-co-sells-388269-shares-of-radian-group-inc-rdn.html.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.