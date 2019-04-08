Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174,624 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises approximately 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.68% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $107,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 97.17%. The firm had revenue of $385.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

