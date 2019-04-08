Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 182,228 TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 182,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

