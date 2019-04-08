DAEX (DAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, DAEX has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

