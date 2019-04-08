D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,968,000 after purchasing an additional 206,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,516,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,516,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $29.08 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $383,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

