D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 235.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 348,276 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $3,846,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 176,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $947.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Emerald Expositions Events from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

