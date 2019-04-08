D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 318,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in IHS Markit by 4,638.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,821,111 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 232,284 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $413,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,728,808.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $818,473.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

INFO opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/d-e-shaw-co-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.