D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 24,262 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.70% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $8.50 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $265.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

