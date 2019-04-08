CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after acquiring an additional 964,854 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5,579.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $721,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

