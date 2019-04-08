CrowdCoin Hits Market Cap of $36,431.00 (CRC)

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, CrowdCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. CrowdCoin has a market cap of $36,431.00 and $0.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000544 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CrowdCoin Coin Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 5,095,340 coins and its circulating supply is 4,745,340 coins. CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site . CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

