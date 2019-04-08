CROAT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, CROAT has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $326,639.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 62,354,578 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

