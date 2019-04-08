Critical Review: ReneSola (SOL) versus Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -0.80% 3.06% 2.18% ReneSola 5.09% 7.57% 2.19%

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Optoelectronics and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 4 5 1 0 1.70 ReneSola 0 1 0 0 2.00

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.78, suggesting a potential upside of 63.35%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than ReneSola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.95 -$2.15 million $0.53 24.00 ReneSola $102.97 million 0.46 $34.45 million $0.13 9.62

ReneSola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats ReneSola on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

