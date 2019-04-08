Critical Comparison: Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) versus Its Peers

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ: NMCI) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Navios Maritime Containers to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

31.6% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million $12.70 million 4.15 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors $353.03 million -$22.05 million -3.44

Navios Maritime Containers’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navios Maritime Containers. Navios Maritime Containers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime Containers and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors 490 1152 1220 31 2.27

Navios Maritime Containers currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.09%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 47.53%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers Competitors -13.71% -3.30% -0.90%

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.