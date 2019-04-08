Critical Analysis: Krystal Biotech (KRYS) & Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 7.14% 12.98% 6.09% Krystal Biotech N/A -17.05% -16.65%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 2 5 2 0 2.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.14%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $40.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $471.43 million 1.34 $33.68 million $1.82 7.29 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$10.89 million ($0.97) -35.52

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Krystal Biotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also engages in developing KB105, which is in preclinical studies to treat Lamellar Ichthyosis, which is an autosomal recessive disorder. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

