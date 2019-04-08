Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Constellation Brands (STZ) a $230.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.83.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

