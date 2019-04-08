Cred Reaches Market Cap of $23.31 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bibox, DDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Cred has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $23.31 million and $1.70 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00355955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.01596444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00240889 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,602,059 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Bibox, UEX, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

