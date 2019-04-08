Cream Trading 34.5% Higher Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Cream has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $53,942.00 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.02570342 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00491527 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00022901 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00019720 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.