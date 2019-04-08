Crave (CRAVE) Market Cap Reaches $103,532.00

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Crave has a market cap of $103,532.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Crave has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002199 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Crave

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. Crave’s official website is crave.cc . The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc . Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

