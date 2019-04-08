CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. CPI Aerostructures’ rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CPI Aerostructures an industry rank of 25 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,266. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

