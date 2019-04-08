Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $87,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $245.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.17 and a fifty-two week high of $247.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

